Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 30,360 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,360 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,251,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $8,965,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after buying an additional 1,943,618 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 277.7% in the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,405,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after buying an additional 1,033,067 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,636,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $6.42 on Monday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.58 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 3.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MUFG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

