Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 304 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,339,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 366.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 6.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $43,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $211.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.61. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $322.17.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.11 by ($1.06). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.73 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.89.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

See Also

