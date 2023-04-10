Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 328 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMC. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 269.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC opened at $116.92 on Monday. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.28.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

