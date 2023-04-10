Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 752 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 19.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 32.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Price Performance

AL stock opened at $38.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.77. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AL. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company.

Air Lease Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.