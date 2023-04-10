Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 799 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,167,000 after purchasing an additional 862,222 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in IQVIA by 11.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,078,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,687,000 after buying an additional 211,026 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,739,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,235,000 after buying an additional 95,860 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in IQVIA by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,442,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,543,000 after acquiring an additional 162,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,404,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,324,000 after acquiring an additional 261,891 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $195.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $254.94. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.