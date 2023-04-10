Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 820 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in CarMax by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

CarMax Trading Up 3.0 %

CarMax Company Profile

NYSE KMX opened at $64.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $106.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.16 and a 200-day moving average of $66.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.42.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

