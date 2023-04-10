Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 587.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,461,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,684 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 350.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,089,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,137,000 after purchasing an additional 847,549 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 543.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 249,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 210,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 201,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 498,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after buying an additional 131,411 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GCOW stock opened at $33.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.63.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.