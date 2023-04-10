Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,439 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Amedisys by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 9.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 22,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMED opened at $76.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $169.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.62.

Insider Activity

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $510,628.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. StockNews.com upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.