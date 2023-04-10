Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,409 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after buying an additional 30,263 shares during the period.

FNDF opened at $31.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.40. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

