Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,560 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,175,000 after acquiring an additional 51,032 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 870,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,896,000 after buying an additional 25,072 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 41.8% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 46.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 344,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,502,000 after acquiring an additional 110,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $312.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.62 and a 200-day moving average of $305.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.46 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.25.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

