Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9,150.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Paylocity by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Paylocity by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,946,280.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,946,280.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $221,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,186.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,242 shares of company stock worth $36,661,532. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $187.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.88. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 109.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.78 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 18.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.36.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

