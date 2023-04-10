PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1,514.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,887 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $74.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $114.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

