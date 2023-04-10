PDS Planning Inc Purchases 140 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HD. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $288.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $292.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.