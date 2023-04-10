Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,057.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSO. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.74) to GBX 915 ($11.36) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.18) to GBX 940 ($11.67) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.42) to GBX 980 ($12.17) in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 9.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,884,000 after purchasing an additional 352,469 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pearson by 11.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 172,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after acquiring an additional 397,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pearson by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,101,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 84,354 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth $9,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Trading Up 1.2 %

Pearson Cuts Dividend

Shares of PSO opened at $10.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pearson has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $12.03.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

