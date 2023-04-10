Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,984 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 228.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 117.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Perrigo by 70.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Perrigo stock opened at $36.69 on Monday. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.74.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -113.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,414.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,414.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,223 shares of company stock worth $619,867 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRGO. StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

See Also

