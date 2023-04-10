Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after acquiring an additional 317,858 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Pfizer by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,242,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,804,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,399 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1 %

PFE opened at $41.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $234.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.47.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

About Pfizer



Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

