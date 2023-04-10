Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 2.5% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $41.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

