Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 3,134 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $108.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day moving average of $95.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $137.16.



Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.



In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.





Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.



