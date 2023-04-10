Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,793 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,806,000 after buying an additional 37,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Entergy by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $110.97 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.98 and a 200 day moving average of $108.02.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Stories

