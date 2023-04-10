Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 12,625 Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Mynaric as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mynaric by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 656,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 110,854 shares during the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MYNA opened at $5.93 on Monday. Mynaric AG has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.06.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mynaric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

