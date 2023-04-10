Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 13,000 Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Angi by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Angi by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,428,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 556,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in Angi during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Angi

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 48,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $144,492.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,570 shares of company stock worth $145,710. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Angi Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANGI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Angi in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Angi in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Angi from $2.60 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

ANGI stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.66. Angi Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc engages in the provision of a digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the following segments: Ads and Leads, Services, Roofing, and International. The Ads and Leads segment provides service professionals the capability to engage with potential customers, including quote and invoicing services, and provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals nationwide for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects.

