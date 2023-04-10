Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $181,000 Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 12,687.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,136,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,497,000 after buying an additional 13,033,873 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth $22,492,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2,700.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,112,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,427 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $20,498,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 903.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,153,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $7.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

