Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $203,000 Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of JD.com by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 155.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,590,000 after purchasing an additional 920,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $40.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $68.29.

JD.com Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on JD.com from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BOCOM International lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

