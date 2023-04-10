Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $51,000 Stock Position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,662 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 442.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOL. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.93.

Shares of GOL stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $500.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.17. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $898.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

