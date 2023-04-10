Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.10% of comScore worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in comScore by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of comScore by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 190,791 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in comScore by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 613,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 64,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in comScore by 8.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 147,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $1.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $108.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. comScore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of comScore in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on comScore in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

comScore, Inc is a global information and analytics company, which engages in the measurement of audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

