Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,071 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.30% of Geospace Technologies worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 37.1% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 33,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 38.5% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 64,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Geospace Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 660,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 62,550 shares in the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GEOS stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $108.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01.

In other news, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 12,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $70,270.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,734.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Gary D. Owens bought 12,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $70,270.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 309,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,734.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 296,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Geospace Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

