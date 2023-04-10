Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,117,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $878,000. Cliffwater LLC grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after buying an additional 74,083 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth about $891,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth about $632,000.

TCPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

TCPC stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 18.88, a quick ratio of 18.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.55%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

