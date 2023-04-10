Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 380,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,804,000 after buying an additional 67,686 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 27.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PIPR shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $761,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,307,029.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $131.53 on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.12. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.92%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

