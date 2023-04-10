PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PPL were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of PPL by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,658 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in PPL by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in PPL by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. PPL’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

