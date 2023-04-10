Private Advisor Group LLC Has $109,000 Stake in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Trinity Capital were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 296.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Trinity Capital by 27,469.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. 26.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRIN shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.55.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

Shares of TRIN opened at $11.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $408.91 million, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.57. Trinity Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $41.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.82 million. Trinity Capital had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -189.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $632,579.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

