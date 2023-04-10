Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 6,500 Shares of Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.70% of Duos Technologies Group worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Duos Technologies Group by 120.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 27,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on Duos Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.
Duos Technologies Group Price Performance
Duos Technologies Group Profile
Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duos Technologies Group (DUOT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.