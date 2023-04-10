Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 6,500 Shares of Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.70% of Duos Technologies Group worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Duos Technologies Group by 120.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 27,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on Duos Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Duos Technologies Group Price Performance

Duos Technologies Group Profile

DUOT opened at $3.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.04. Duos Technologies Group Inc has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

