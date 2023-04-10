Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KYN. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 35.6% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,218,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 981.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 26,597 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 29.4% during the third quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 48,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of KYN opened at $8.54 on Monday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $9.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, President James C. Baker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $83,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 374,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,417.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

