Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,099 Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in EVgo were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,340 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,188,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EVgo by 98.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 957,132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at $7,435,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Stock Performance

EVGO opened at $6.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 2.03. EVgo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 284.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

EVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.06.

EVgo Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

