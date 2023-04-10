Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 470.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BB. TD Securities upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

BlackBerry Trading Up 0.7 %

BB stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.60. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 111.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $130,737.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,772.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Stories

