Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $8,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,310,000 after acquiring an additional 83,174 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $214,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.95.

Insider Activity

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $63.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.68%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

