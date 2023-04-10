Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,850 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 22,804 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Activity

Visa Stock Performance

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa stock opened at $225.99 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.12. The stock has a market cap of $425.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

