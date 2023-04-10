ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ResMed were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,549,959,000 after purchasing an additional 199,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ResMed by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,456,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,409,414,000 after buying an additional 30,824 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,157,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,656,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,940,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,101,000 after buying an additional 35,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.23, for a total transaction of $327,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,223,810.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.23, for a total value of $327,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,223,810.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $1,273,243.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,022,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $6,610,668 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $221.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $253.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.80.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

