Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 2,258 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Scholar Rock worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94.

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRRK. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

