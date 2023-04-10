RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $220,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $563,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 34,254 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.12. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.1278 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

