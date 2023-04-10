Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 132.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $106.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.53.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

