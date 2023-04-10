Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $1,107,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,117,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,791,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,241.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 58,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 308,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after buying an additional 82,586 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $36.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 454.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $3,706,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $3,706,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $366,765.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,586,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,631,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,259 shares of company stock valued at $4,943,087 in the last three months. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

