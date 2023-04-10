Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Purchases 557 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 400,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,085,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $790,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $430.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.06. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

