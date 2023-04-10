Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,142,000 after buying an additional 22,766 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $144.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $153.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $142.55 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $159.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.75.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $258.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.29% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

