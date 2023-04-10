Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC upped their price target on SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of SE opened at $84.08 on Monday. SEA has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $121.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average is $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 1.71.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SEA will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of SEA by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 458,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 8,029 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

