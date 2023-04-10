Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.46.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get SEA alerts:

Institutional Trading of SEA

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SEA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in SEA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 8,029 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

SEA Price Performance

SE stock opened at $84.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 1.71. SEA has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $121.99.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEA will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.