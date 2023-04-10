Sfmg LLC Purchases 194 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 77,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 54,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

NYSE:XOM opened at $115.05 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.13. The stock has a market cap of $468.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

