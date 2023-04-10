Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stake Increased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,300.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Sainz sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $139,732.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,678 shares of company stock worth $11,192,344. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $223.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $320.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.86.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The company’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.56.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

