Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,877 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 633.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 109.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $436,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $542,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,140.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 5,600 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $436,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,827 shares of company stock worth $12,746,776. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $71.41 on Monday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $87.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.21.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.
Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
