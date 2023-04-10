Sicart Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $288.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $292.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

