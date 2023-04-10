Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 1,064 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 596.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.95 on Monday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01.

